International

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia hold joint search, rescue exercise

The joint drill aims to strengthen cooperation between the nations' armies, support each other in case of natural disasters, provide prompt help for people affected by natural disasters and minimise the loss of life and property.

388463_vna_potal_khai_mac_dien_tap_chung_giua_quan_doi_3_nuoc_campuchia_-_lao_-_viet_nam_7709489.jpg
The defence ministries of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia on Monday launch a joint search and rescue exercise in Kampong Chhnang province, Cambodia (Photo: VNA/VNS)

The defence ministries of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia on Monday launched a joint search and rescue exercise themed "Rescue and relief activities at collapsed structures" at the Royal Gendarmerie of Cambodia Training Center in mountainous Chum Sen Rikreay area, Kampong Chhnang province, Cambodia.

The joint drill, conducted under the direction of the three countries' defence ministries, aims to strengthen cooperation between the nations' armies, support each other in case of natural disasters, provide prompt help for people affected by natural disasters and minimise the loss of life and property, Lieutenant General Pen Sokrethvithyea, Director of the Training Command for Cambodia and head of the Training Subcommittee of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, said at the opening ceremony.

During this exercise hosted by Cambodia, participating forces will coordinate to conduct search, rescue and relief activities, such as evacuation, transfer of victims to higher levels for treatment at level I, level II and level III hospitals.

Close to 700 soldiers, including 563 from the Royal Cambodian Army, 64 from the Lao People's Army and 71 soldiers from the Vietnam People's Army, joined this year's exercise. It will run until November 26.

VNA

Tags

joint drill Royal Cambodian Army Training Subcommittee of the Inter-Ministerial Committee

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn