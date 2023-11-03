Vietnam, Japan to continue cooperation in automobile industry

Both Vietnam and Japan appreciated bilateral cooperation results and looked forward to continuing cooperation and sharing experiences in green vehicle development in Vietnam.

Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Nguyen Hong Dien had a meeting with Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Nishimura Yasutoshi in the capital city of Hanoi on November 3.

The two ministers also witnessed the handover moment of a cooperation agreement between Vietnamese and Japanese businesses within the framework of the sixth meeting of the Vietnam - Japan Joint Committee on Cooperation in Industry, Trade and Energy.

The two ministers highly appreciated the bilateral cooperation achievements of the two nations for the automobile industry along with some projects for training support and improvement of production capacity for enterprises involved in supporting industries and Vietnamese auto parts manufacturers.

For the side of Minister Nguyen Hong Dien, he desired that the two sides would continue to share experiences and policies in green vehicle development.

The two sides also agreed to establish a joint working group on building co-creation projects towards a bright future for the two countries as well as promoting the semiconductor industry, artificial intelligence (AI), space industry, biotechnology and so on which are considered as an inevitable trend and positively impacts of the socio-economic development of countries.