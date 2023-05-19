Vietnam is implementing "appropriate measures" to ensure its rights in East Sea

Vietnam holds sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction towards the waters in the East Sea in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said the statement.

Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang made the remarks on Thursday during the press briefing in Hanoi, in response to questions over Vietnam's reaction to reports of activities of a Chinese survey vessel operating within Vietnam's waters in recent days.

"Vietnam holds sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction towards the waters in the East Sea in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," Hang said.

For incidents that infringe upon the sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of Vietnam over these waters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese authorities are implementing "appropriate measures in accordance with international and Vietnamese law to ensure the lawful and legitimate rights and interests of Vietnam."

On a related issue, with regards to the recent opening of a Hong Kong restaurant in Phu Lam (Woody) Island of Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago by the Chinese authorities, Hang said Vietnam has full legal basis and historical evidence to assert its sovereignty over the Paracel Islands accordance with international law.

"We strongly oppose any action that violates Vietnam's sovereignty and sovereign rights over these islands," the foreign ministry's representative stressed.

On Philippine Coast Guard's installation of navigational buoys to assert sovereignty over Spratly Islands, the deputy spokesperson said that "As reiterated on numerous occasions, Vietnam has sufficient historical ground and legal basis to assert its sovereignty over Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands in accordance with international law."

Vietnam objects to all actions that breach the country's sovereignty and sovereign rights over the archipelago, Hang said.

Vietnam asks all relevant parties to respect Vietnam's sovereignty, international law, the Declaration of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and to make meaningful and active contributions to the maintenance of peace and stability in the East Sea, as well as create favorable conditions for the negotiations of the Code of Conduct (COC).