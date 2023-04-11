Vietnam, India step up security cooperation

Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam discussed bilateral security cooperation with the National Security Advisor to the Indian Prime Minister, Ajit Kumar Doval, in New Delhi on April 10 as part of his two-day visit to India.



At their meeting, the officials emphasized their commitment to deepening the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership, especially in such strategic issues as security and defense, thereby contributing to maintaining peace, prosperity and stability of the countries, the region and the world.

They talked about the outcomes of the second Vietnam-India security dialogue held in New Delhi in September last year and agreed to further step up efforts to launch cooperation options and the Vietnamese ministry’s human resources capacity-building programs.

Underscoring the importance of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), both host and guest reaffirmed the promotion of peace, stability, maritime safety and security, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific region; as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes and respect of international law, refraining from threat and use of force and from unilaterally changing the status quo.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on some global and regional issues. While in India on April 9-10, the Vietnamese official paid courtesy calls to Indian Vice President Shri Jagdeep DhanKhar and Minister of State of India's Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. He also laid wreaths at the statue of the late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and visited the Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi.