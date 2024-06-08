Vietnam highlights solidarity, cooperation to overcome common challenges

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has highlighted the necessity for solidarity, cooperation, and responsible conduct by all nations to overcome common challenges at the ongoing 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia.

At the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia (Photo: VNA)

The forum, taking place from June 5-8, saw the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, high-ranking leaders from several Asian, African, Middle Eastern, Latin American, and Eastern European countries, and approximately 15,000 delegates representing governments, businesses, international organisations, expert communities, and youth from over 100 countries and territories.

In his remarks at the event, Quang affirmed Vietnam's consistent foreign policy and active participation in international cooperation frameworks and initiatives, and economic connectivity, for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Stressing the importance of cooperation based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit, mutual respect,and adherence to the United Nations Charter and international law, he stated that cooperation should be open, inclusive, and encourage participation from all countries, taking into account their level of development and specific characteristics and ensuring environmental sustainability, social harmony, and economic efficiency.

Quang commended Putin's "Greater Eurasian Partnership" initiative, which aims to connect regional economic integration processes, including the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and ASEAN, to create synergy and disseminate benefits to all parties.

To enhance connectivity and economic integration among Eurasian countries, the Deputy PM proposed the development of transnational transport corridors from East to West and North to South, linking ongoing transport projects in various regions of Russia with ASEAN's connectivity plans and other regional cooperation frameworks to form new corridors connecting economic centres across the continent.

It is necessary to strengthen trade and investment cooperation to continue opening markets, expanding investments, removing barriers, and facilitating trade and travel for people and businesses, he said.

Vietnam is ready to serve as a bridge to promote collaboration between the EAEU and ASEAN and hopes both sides will soon explore the feasibility of a free trade agreement.He went on noting the importance of cooperation in green transition and digital transformation.

The Deputy PM suggested that countries leading in these processes share their experiences and support developing ones, including Vietnam, in building policies, attracting resources, applying technology, developing digital and green infrastructure, and training high-quality human resources.

Quang also called on Vietnamese and Russian business communities to increase exchanges and team up in priority areas such as goods trade, high-tech scientific research, renewable energy, digital transformation, green transition, and education. He remarked that the Vietnamese government always cares for and accompanies the business community.

The forum, held annually since 1997 and directly sponsored by Putin since 2006, plays an increasingly significant role in enhancing connectivity and promoting economic cooperation between Russia and its global partners.

VNA