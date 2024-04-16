Health

Vietnam has first int’l trauma life support training center

The International Trauma Life Support (ITLS) Training center under the Ministry of National Defence’s Military Hospital 175 officially made its debut in Hanoi on April 15.

health.webp
At the debut ceremony (Photo: VNA)

It is the first of its kind in Vietnam and the fifth established in Southeast Asia.

Director of the Military Hospital 175 Maj. Gen Tran Quoc Viet said the establishment of the ITLS training center stems from the requirement for medical staff joining the United Nations peacekeeping operations to hold internationally recognized trauma life support certifications.

Recognising this need, the ministry's Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, in collaboration with US partners, has been conducting ITLS training courses and instructor development programs for the Military Hospital 175 staff since 2022.

Following 15 months of training, as of January, Military Hospital 175 already certified 110 individuals, including 34 staff members from the level 2 field hospital No. 5, 47 medical personnel from Military Hospital 175, and 29 others from military units.

At the event, the US partners granted a certificate and a decision establishing the first ITLS Training center in Vietnam to Military Hospital 175.

VNA

