Vietnam Green Building Week 2024 to take place in October

The Ministry of Construction said that the Vietnam Green Building Week 2024, themed “Development of green projects: Transformation from policies to actions”, would be kicked off at the early October.

The event has organized by the Ministry of Construction annually since 2020 to implement the missions and responsibilities of the National Energy Efficiency Program (VNEEP) for the period of 2019-2030 together with strategies, programs and plans on green growth, climate change response, sustainable urban development and so on.

The Vietnam Green Building Week 2024 will focus on discussing new policies in the field of green project development in Vietnam, sharing experiences on building and developing green, smart projects dealing with climate change and applying digital transformation heading to durable development targets.

Apart from the main activities of the Vietnam Green Building Week 2024, the Ministry of Construction will collaborate with the People’s Committee of Hanoi to host the forum, named “Sharing experiences and solutions for developing green buildings in Vietnam”.

The leaders of ministries, domestic and international organizations and businesses in the fields of consulting, investing in construction and managing the operation of green buildings will join this forum.

