Vietnam gives top priority to relations with Cambodia: Party chief

The Vietnamese Party and State always treasure and give the top priority to building and fostering the growing and strong relationship with Cambodia.

Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam (R) meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Hanoi on November 28. (Photo: SGGP)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam affirmed while meeting with King Norodom Sihamoni who is on a state visit to Vietnam.

Congratulating the Cambodian people on their significant achievements in the cause of national construction and development, General Secretary To Lam expressed his confidence that under the reign of the King, and the leadership of the Senate, National Assembly, and Government, they will gain new, even greater accomplishments in building a peaceful, independent, democratic, and socially progressive Cambodia. He reaffirmed Vietnam's support for Cambodia's vision and development direction in the new phase.

The Party leader emphasised that the Vietnam-Cambodia relationship has withstood many challenges in the struggle for national liberation of both countries and in the current process of national construction and development.

He also highlighted the need to promote the precious traditions nurtured by the late President Ho Chi Minh, the late King's Father Norodom Sihanouk, and generations of leaders of both nations and continue mutual support in building and developing their respective countries.

The Party chief reiterated that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always remember the support and assistance provided by the Senate, National Assembly, Government, military, and people of Cambodia for the Vietnamese people during their struggle for national liberation in the past and in the current process of national construction.

King Norodom Sihamoni congratulated the Vietnamese people on the great and historically significant achievements they have gained in the process of renewal, national construction, and development. He showed his belief that, under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary To Lam, they will continue to achieve even greater successes and fulfill the goals set by the Party, thus contributing to the overall development of the region and the world.

He affirmed that the visit to Cambodia in July by Mr. To Lam, in his capacity as State President, was of historic significance and contributed to strengthening the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between Cambodia and Vietnam.

The King also expressed deep gratitude for the immense, timely, and effective support and assistance Vietnam had provided to Cambodia in its struggle for independence and liberation from the genocidal regime, as well as in the current process of national construction. He reaffirmed the high desire and strong determination of Cambodian leaders and people to continue nurturing and preserving the relationship between the two countries.

General Secretary To Lam said that the King’s visit this time is an important event and a milestone that further strengthened the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.

He took this occasion to invite the King and the Queen Mother to take a leisure trip to Vietnam at a suitable time.

Vietnamplus