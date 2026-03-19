Japan supports grassroots education, healthcare in Mekong Delta

A grant contract signing ceremony was held at the Consulate General of Japan in HCMC under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) program of the Japanese Government on March 19.

Mr. Ono Masuo, Consul General of Japan in HCMC, and Mr. Le Chi Thien, Principal of Tran Hoi 1 Primary School in Ca Mau Province, at the grant contract signing ceremony

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Consulate General of Japan in HCMC and representatives from Tran Hoi 1 Primary School in Ca Mau Province, Tra Vinh University Hospital, and the An Minh Medical Center in An Giang Province.

The total value of this round of assistance amounts to US$269,068, supporting three projects in the fields of education and healthcare in Ca Mau, Tra Vinh, and An Giang provinces.

Specifically, the first project involves the construction of a classroom block for Tran Hoi 1 Primary School in Tran Van Thoi Commune, Ca Mau Province. With grant funding of US$117,295, the project will build a two-story building with six classrooms using a durable reinforced concrete structure.

The second project, valued at US$70,674, will support Tra Vinh University Hospital by providing modern equipment for traditional medicine and rehabilitation services.

The third project will equip the An Minh Medical Center with a gastrointestinal endoscopy system, with funding of US$81,099.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Ono Masuo, Consul General of Japan in HCMC, encouraged localities to proactively reach out if they have projects that deliver direct benefits and help improve the quality of life for residents in their communities.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan