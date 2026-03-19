Vietnam reaffirms consistent policy on freedom of belief and religion

No Vietnamese citizen is subject to discrimination on the grounds of religion or belief, and the activities of religious organisations are guaranteed in accordance with the law.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam reaffirms its consistent policy of respecting and safeguarding human rights, including the right to freedom of belief and religion, as clearly enshrined in the 2013 Constitution, embedded in its legal system, and upheld in practice, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on March 19.

Hang made the remarks in response to reporters’ questions regarding the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)’s recommendation to designate Vietnam as a “country of particular concern” on religious freedom in its latest 2026 annual report.

Vietnam firmly rejects assessments in the USCIRF report as they are unobjective, inaccurate and based on information with ill intent targeting Vietnam, she said.

She stressed that no Vietnamese citizen is subject to discrimination on the grounds of religion or belief, and the activities of religious organisations are guaranteed in accordance with the law.

The spokesperson added that Vietnam always stands ready to engage in exchanges with the US on issues of mutual concern in a spirit of frankness, openness and mutual respect, in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development between the two countries.

At the briefing, responding to a question regarding the administration of US President Donald Trump announcing the launch of a new trade investigation into industrial overcapacity in 16 major trading partners, including Vietnam, Hang said Vietnam’s economy operates fully and consistently in line with market economy principles, and that many countries have recognised its market economy status.

She noted that production and business activities in Vietnam are oriented toward sustainable development and strictly comply with relevant regulations, including those of the World Trade Organisation.

In recent years, economic, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and the US have continued to grow positively, bringing tangible benefits to businesses and people of both countries, she added.

“We maintain regular exchanges and dialogue with the US and will continue to work closely with relevant US agencies to share information and clarify Vietnam’s policies and regulations, towards building a stable, long-term and mutually beneficial economic cooperation framework between the two sides,” the spokesperson said.

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