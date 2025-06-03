Vietnam, Germany seek to deepen partnership

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son expressed his delight at the recent positive developments in bilateral ties.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son expressed his delight at the recent positive developments in bilateral ties and proposed major directions to strengthen the partnership across politics and diplomacy, trade and investment, science and technology, education and training, sustainable development, and people-to-people exchange.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held phone talks on June 2 with Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, focusing on measures to further deepen the Vietnam–Germany strategic partnership.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son congratulated Wadephul on his appointment as Germany’s Foreign Minister, highly evaluating Germany's important role and influence in the European Union and on the international stage. He reaffirmed that Germany remains one of Vietnam’s key partners in Europe.

He expressed his delight at the recent positive developments in bilateral ties and proposed major directions to strengthen the partnership across politics and diplomacy, trade and investment, science and technology, education and training, sustainable development, and people-to-people exchange.

For his part, Wadephul hailed Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and expressed his satisfaction with the progress in bilateral cooperation. He affirmed that Germany looks forward to expanding its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam. The German Government and enterprises, he added, stand ready to collaborate in Vietnam’s priority sectors, especially energy transition.

Both sides emphasised the need to upgrade the bilateral relationship in the near future. They agreed to enhance mutual market access, accelerate the ratification of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and elevate science and technology cooperation as a new pillar of the strategic partnership. Priority areas include clean energy, nanotechnology, quantum technology, semiconductors, and digital transformation. They also committed to boosting collaboration in education and vocational training.

The two sides agreed to closely coordinate practical activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025 and to actively prepare for high-level visits and exchanges.

On regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the East Sea issue, both sides reaffirmed their support for the settlement of conflicts and disputes through peaceful means and dialogue, in line with international law and the UN Charter.

On this occasion, Deputy PM Bui Thanh Son extended an invitation to FM Wadephul to visit Vietnam. The German FM accepted the invitation with pleasure.

VNA