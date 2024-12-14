Vietnam fulfils role as Chair of ASEAN Spouses Circle

The ASEAN Spouses Circle (ASC) and its partners have applauded Vietnam’s successful presidency of the circle in 2024 at a recent meeting held in Washington, D.C.

Members of the ASEAN Spouses Circle in Washington D.C pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)

The meeting, aimed at reviewing the year’s activities under the leadership of the ASC 2024 Chair – the Vietnamese Spouses Association in Washington, highlighted Vietnam’s outstanding contributions. Members noted that Vietnam successfully fulfilled its responsibilities by organizing numerous vibrant and meaningful events, which significantly promoted the cultures of ASEAN member states to the American public and the international community in the DMV area (Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia). Among the highlights were the ASEAN Cultural Day and the ASEAN & Friends Bazaar, both of which celebrated the diverse cultural heritage of the ASEAN community.

Tran Thi Bich Van, President of ASC 2024, emphasized that hosting monthly activities, with each ASEAN member country taking turns, aims to introduce the unique cultures of ASEAN member states while also fostering an understanding of American history and culture. This not only strengthens unity and bonds among ASC members but also deepens cultural connections with local communities, she said.

With unanimous agreement from all ASC members, Van handed over the ASC Presidency 2025 to Soo Fen Teng, the spouse of the Singaporean Ambassador to the US.

At the year-end gathering, Vietnam also showcased its unique bamboo toothpick art (Boarc), which integrates bamboo toothpicks into intricate designs. ASC members enthusiastically joined in by placing the final toothpicks to complete the ASC logo.

The Vietnamese spouses also guided participants through creating lifelike floral decorations on jelly cakes and introduced typical Vietnamese daily meals.

