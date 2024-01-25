Vietnam Forum- The Moment, event for honoring brand of country, VNese people

A press conference informing the Vietnam Forum with its theme of “The Moment” was held on January 24 afternoon.

The forum was hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Peace and Development Foundation (HPDF) and relevant units.

President of the Ho Chi Minh City Peace and Development Foundation Ton Nu Thi Ninh speaks at the press conference.

At the press conference, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Peace and Development Foundation Ton Nu Thi Ninh informed that the forum will take place at Thiso Mall, Thu Duc City and Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

Unlike traditional conferences, Vietnam Forum – The Moment is evaluated as a multi-faceted event with a series of diverse activities following the theme of Culture - Connection - Creativity.

According to her, in the context of the Vietnamese community abroad reaching 5.3 million people in 135 countries, the forum is organized with the expectation of contributing to connecting Vietnamese people in the native country and overseas.

Additionally, the event is to encourage two-way exchange, interaction and cooperation between the Vietnamese community abroad and local people; share outstanding lessons of success of Vietnamese people, especially the young generation, thereby bringing glory to the country of Vietnam and the Vietnamese community worldwide.

It is expected that there will be activities such as seminars, dialogue and talk shows highlighting the brand of the country and people of Vietnam, stories, spaces for exchanges, performances and displays showing the richness and uniqueness of the life and career of successful Vietnamese people, who were recognized by the region and the world.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong