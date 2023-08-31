Vietnam focusing on development of 6G devices

The Ministry of Information and Communications has just formed a group to develop and evaluate 6G equipment, led by Deputy Director Nguyen Thien Nghia of the ministry's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Authority.

The main responsibility of the newly established group is to review the current legal documents in order to promote the development of necessary 6G equipment as well as the management of those devices.

The group is going to study typical international experience on the matter and then create strategic plans for the growth of 6G devices in the country.

6G is the updated version of the renowned 5G technology, expected to help humans get closer to virtual reality. Many other nations are ready for in-depth research on this novice technology while technological giants are accelerating their study on 6G to be the first in defining standards of 6G networks.