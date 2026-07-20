Vietnam fines crypto traders up to US$1,900 for using unlicensed platforms

Decree 284/2026, effective from September 1, marks the first time Vietnam has imposed penalties on domestic investors who trade crypto assets outside service providers licensed by the Ministry of Finance.

Investors expect a familiar trading experience with the entry of a foreign exchange operator into the market. (Photo: SGGP -AI-generated illustration).

Vietnam will fine domestic investors up to VND50 million (US$1,900) for trading crypto assets through unlicensed platforms under a new decree governing the country’s pilot digital asset market.

The Government has issued Decree 284/2026, introducing administrative penalties for violations involving crypto assets during the five-year pilot programme established under Resolution 05/2025.

The decree, effective from September 1, marks the first time Vietnam has imposed penalties on domestic investors who trade crypto assets outside service providers licensed by the Ministry of Finance.

Under the new rules, individuals trading crypto assets through organisations that have not been licensed by the ministry will face fines of between VND30 million and VND50 million.

Investors who trade crypto assets authorised only for foreign investors could face higher penalties, ranging from VND70 million to VND100 million.

The decree also sets penalties for crypto service providers. Companies that fail to verify customers’ identities when opening accounts may be fined between VND50 million and VND70 million.

Service providers that operate without a licence or advertise and market crypto-related services without authorisation face the highest administrative penalties, ranging from VND180 million to VND200 million.

Crypto asset issuers could also be fined VND150 million to VND200 million for violations, including offering assets to ineligible investors, issuing assets without meeting regulatory requirements, or failing to publish a required prospectus or providing information inconsistent with an approved prospectus.

Unauthorised collection, storage, exchange, sale, transfer, or disclosure of crypto account data may also result in fines of VND150 million to VND200 million.

The maximum administrative fine under the decree is VND200 million for organisations and VND100 million for individuals. Individuals committing the same violations as organisations will generally face penalties equal to half those imposed on organisations.

The decree replaces an earlier draft regulation released by the Ministry of Finance for public consultation, which proposed fines of up to VND30 million for individuals trading digital assets through unlicensed platforms.

The new rules will remain effective while Resolution 05/2025, which established a five-year pilot crypto asset market beginning in September 2025, is in force.

Under the pilot framework, crypto assets are defined as digital assets created, issued, stored, and transferred using cryptographic or other digital technologies. The offering, issuance, trading, and settlement of crypto assets must be conducted in Vietnamese dong.

The Government has said it plans to license no more than five crypto exchanges during the initial phase of the pilot programme to limit risks and assess market development before any broader rollout.

Eligible exchange operators must have charter capital of at least VND10 trillion (US$382 million), while foreign investors may hold up to 49 percent ownership in such businesses.

Vietnamplus