Vietnam Fatherland Front warns of charity scams following Typhoon Yagi

Various websites and donation fanpages, purporting to be the Central Relief Mobilisation Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), have popped up after Typhoon Yagi, preying on people who want to help disaster-hit victims, and diverting donations for natural disaster-hit victims to accounts held by fraudsters, the VFF Central Committee said on September 13.

Typhoon Yagi and subsequent flooding claimed 233 lives and left 103 others missing and 823 injured as of 7am on September 13. (Photo: VNA)

To date, many organisations and individuals have sent donations to those websites. In response to the solicitation of support, the VFF Central Committee will work with competent authorities to handle the issue in accordance with legal regulations.

It recommended organisations, enterprises, organisations and individuals contact the VFF Central Committee or its chapters across 63 cities and provinces to obtain accurate information and bank account details before making donations.

Donations can be sent to the following official accounts of the committee:

I. VND account at the State Treasury

Account name: The Office of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee

Account number: 3713.0.1058784.00000

Unit code: 1058784

At the State Treasury Exchange

II. Bank accounts

1. Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank)

1.1. VND account

Account name: Central Relief Mobilisation Committee

Account number: CT1111

At VietinBank’s Hanoi branch

1.2. USD account

Account name: Central Relief Mobilisation Committee

Account number: 110630051111

At VietinBank’s Hanoi branch

2. Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank)

2.1. VND account

Account name: Vietnam Fatherland Front - Central Relief Committee

Account number: 0011.00.1932418

2.2. USD account

Account name: Vietnam Fatherland Front - Central Relief

Account number: 001.1.37.193253.8

SW Code: BFTVVNVX

Cash donations can be sent to the Planning and Finance Department (Rooms 109 and 111), the Office of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, No.46 Trang Thi Street, Hanoi.

Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful to strike Vietnam in the past three decades, has caused devastation across the northern region. According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority (VDDMA) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Yagi and subsequent flooding claimed 233 lives and left 103 others missing and 823 injured as of 7am on September 13.

VNA