Vietnam exports agricultural products, processed food to over 180 countries

Vietnamese agricultural products and processed food are exported to more than 180 countries and territories, contributing over US$1 billion to the country’s annual export turnover.

The Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) in HCMC on June 23 coordinated with the municipal Food and Foodstuff Association to organize a conference on strategy and challenges for businesses in the food industry in participating in the global market with the participation of nearly 200 local and foreign enterprises.

According to the representative of ITPC, the country’s food processing sector has the largest proportion in the processing industry and tends to grow strongly in the coming time. Food currently accounts for the highest rate of consumers’ monthly spending in Vietnam and in the world.

On that basis, enterprises in the food industry have supplied many competitive products, dominated the domestic market, and increased export step by step. In HCMC particularly, the food industry is one of the four major industries that received priority for development, accounting for 14-15 percent of the city’s industrial production value.

However, Vietnamese businesses are facing many technical barriers applied by export markets. Domestic enterprises need to learn about potential markets, and consumer trends to improve production quality to meet requirements of quality standards in food production towards sustainable import-export development, said Ms. Nguyen Thi Chan, head of the Food Department of TÜV SÜD Vietnam Co., Ltd.