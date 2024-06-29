Vietnam expects to have 15 undersea cable routes by 2030

Vietnam plans to build at least ten new undersea cable routes by 2030, increasing the total number to 15 with a minimum capacity of 350 Tbps.

According to the development strategy for the nation’s international fiber optic cable system to 2030 with a vision until 2035, issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications, at least two of these new cables will be owned by Vietnam and will connect directly to regional digital hubs.

By 2027, Vietnam aims to launch four new routes, boosting the total capacity to at least 134 Tbps. The country will continue to ensure that Singapore, Hong Kong (China), and Japan remain the primary digital hubs for connections.

Between 2028 and 2030, six more routes will be added. This phase will aim to maintain up to 90 percent of the undersea cable capacity linked to four major digital hubs in Asia, with a 10 percent capacity reserved for backup connections to significant digital hubs in the Americas and Europe.

The international fiber optic cable system is a crucial part of Vietnam’s digital infrastructure, requiring big investments to ensure ultra-high capacity, wide bandwidth, safety, and sustainability. This infrastructure will provide the necessary space for several urban centers to become regional data hubs.

Looking towards 2035, the strategy outlines that the system will be among those leading the region in terms of quantity, capacity, and quality. This development will attract major cloud service providers and facilitate the establishment of large data centers.

VNA