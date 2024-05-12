Vietnam, EU jointly create initiatives to clean environment

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs collaborated with Quang Ninh Provincial People's Committee and the delegation of the European Union to Vietnam to host the first-ever Vietnam-EU Day.

The Vietnam-EU Day, themed "Vietnam-EU: Joining hands for a clean environment" took place in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province on May 12 morning.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the event.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said that Vietnam is one of the world's most vulnerable countries to climate change and environmental pollution.

As an active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam committed to cutting emissions to net zero and is closely coordinating with international partners, including the EU and its member states, to achieve this goal.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier said that many renewable energy companies in the world and the EU desired that Vietnam will follow the roadmaps.

EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier

The EU Ambassador also hoped to support Vietnam throughout the process of making the country greener and more sustainable.

In recent times, the EU and its member countries have actively supported Vietnam in the field through cooperation and development projects on climate change adaptation, biodiversity conservation, forest protection, waste management and so on.

With the positive support and acceleration from the EU, Vietnam established the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with the International Partners Group (IPG), thereby calling on financial resources and technological assistance to support Vietnam in its energy transition efforts and the development of a green, circular and environmentally friendly economy.

At the fourth meeting of the Vietnam - EU Joint Committee to implement the EU-Vietnam Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in October 2023, both sides reached a consensus prioritizing cooperation in biodiversity conservation and plastic waste management in the sea.

Vietnam hopes to continue receiving effective cooperation and support from the EU and its member states in enhancing awareness and capacity to adapt to climate change, promote environmental protection and restoration of land, forest and ocean ecosystems.

The delegates are eager to join activities of collecting waste and picking up trash on Bai Chay Beach.

The Vietnam-EU Day under the theme “Vietnam-EU: Joining hands for a clean environment" was initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to contribute to raising awareness among the business community and the public about responsible behavior towards the environment and natural ecosystems in general as well as marine environments in particular, contributing to preventing pollution and degradation of marine environments.

The EU is now Vietnam’s economic and development cooperation partner, the leading non-refundable aid partner, the third largest export market, the fifth largest import market and the sixth largest foreign investor.

In 2023, the bilateral trade turnover reached US$58.5 billion, a decrease by 1.8 percent compared to 2022 as the EU economy has been facing difficulties.

The total FDI capital from the EU in Vietnam reached US$29.12 billion, excluding investments from EU companies through third countries. The EU committed to providing non-refundable aid of EUR 210 million for Vietnam in the period 2021-2024.

Within the event framework, delegates were eager to join activities of collecting waste on Bai Chay Beach and picking up trash in Ha Long Bay.

By Luu Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong