National

Vietnam e-government architecture framework version 3.0 introduced

SGGP

The Information and Communications Ministry has released Decision No.2568/QD-BTTTT about the framework of the Vietnam e-government architecture version 3.0, aiming at establishing the digital government.

19-1831.jpg
The smart operation center in Binh Chanh District of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)


The Vietnam e-government architecture framework version 3.0 (Architecture 3.0) delivers instructions for ministries and provincial authorities to form the third version of the electronic government architecture, based on upgrades and improvements from the second one.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, Architecture 3.0 is implemented from the central to local levels in order to increase connections, to boost IT data sharing among state agencies as well as between these units and other organizations in the country, to rise the monitoring and evaluation abilities for IT investments, to establish a roadmap for an e-government and later a consistent digital government, to strengthen the ability to standardize and ensure cyber security and safety, to protect personal data when introducing the e-government and digital government.

Architecture 3.0 is applied in all ministries, ministerial agencies, governmental agencies, provinces, and municipalities. Other organizations and agencies can use this structure as a reference when developing their own ones.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Vien Hong

Tags

Vietnam E-Government digital government architecture framework version 3.0

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn