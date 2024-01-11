Vietnam e-government architecture framework version 3.0 introduced

The Information and Communications Ministry has released Decision No.2568/QD-BTTTT about the framework of the Vietnam e-government architecture version 3.0, aiming at establishing the digital government.

The smart operation center in Binh Chanh District of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)



The Vietnam e-government architecture framework version 3.0 (Architecture 3.0) delivers instructions for ministries and provincial authorities to form the third version of the electronic government architecture, based on upgrades and improvements from the second one.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, Architecture 3.0 is implemented from the central to local levels in order to increase connections, to boost IT data sharing among state agencies as well as between these units and other organizations in the country, to rise the monitoring and evaluation abilities for IT investments, to establish a roadmap for an e-government and later a consistent digital government, to strengthen the ability to standardize and ensure cyber security and safety, to protect personal data when introducing the e-government and digital government.

Architecture 3.0 is applied in all ministries, ministerial agencies, governmental agencies, provinces, and municipalities. Other organizations and agencies can use this structure as a reference when developing their own ones.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Vien Hong