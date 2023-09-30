Vietnam determines science - technology to be foundation for its growth

Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat emphasized that Vietnam has been deeply integrating into the world economy, science - technology and innovation are determined to be the foundation for Vietnam's sustainable development.

The Minister made the statement at the launch of the event ‘Techconnect and Innovation Vietnam 2023’ in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long City.

With the theme ‘Innovation - Sustainable Development’, the event includes forums, information exchanges on the topic of connecting technology and innovation, product demonstrations and technology points, and connections for investment and research cooperation.

Nearly 200 booths from businesses, research institutes, and universities participated in the event. Before the opening of the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and leaders of ministries, agencies and localities visited booths to display products as well as listened to demonstration of technology advances at the event.

Moreover, he added that the strategy on science-technology and innovation has been recently completed with many progressive and innovative regulations to promote the development of industries, fields and localities.