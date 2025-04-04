Vietnam declares two days of national mourning for former Lao leader

On April 4–5, government offices and public institutions nationwide, along with Vietnam's representative bodies abroad, will fly flags at half-mast with mourning bands as prescribed.

Party General Secretary To Lam leads a high-ranking delegation from the Communist Party and State of Vietnam to attend the funeral of Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, former State President and former Prime Minister of Laos, on April 3. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has declared a two-day national mourning period from April 4 to April 5, to honour the memory of Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, and in recognition of the special relationship between the two countries.

The national mourning announcement was released by the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

During this time, government offices and public institutions nationwide, along with Vietnam's representative bodies abroad, will fly flags at half-mast with mourning bands as prescribed. Public entertainment and celebratory events will be suspended.

Born on February 8, 1924, Khamtay Siphandone, who also served as Lao State President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of National Defence, passed away at 10:30 a.m. on April 2.

A pioneering leader in the Lao revolutionary movement, he played a crucial role in securing the ultimate victory of the Lao revolution and guiding the country toward socialism. He was a close and trusted friend of Vietnam who made significant contributions to strengthening and developing the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.

His passing is an immense loss for Laos and the Vietnam – Laos relationship, according to the announcement.

