Vietnam creating favorable conditions for oil, gas contractors

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh yesterday had a meeting with President-General Director Paul Blakeley of Jadestone Energy Plc (from the UK) about promoting oil and gas field development in Vietnam.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh wholeheartedly supported Jadestone Energy Plc in its investment in activities related to oil and gas in Vietnam’s continental shelf, especially solutions to develop Nam Du – U Minh gas field in order to provide an additional gas source to the Southern region.

He stressed that Vietnam has always offered favorable conditions for oil and gas contractors, particularly Jadestone Energy Plc, to conduct exploration and exploitation of oil and gas fields in the country in compliance with the applicable national laws and the motto ‘Success for both Investors and Vietnam’.

The Prime Minister assigned the Industry and Trade Ministry to direct Vietnam Oil and Gas Group to actively support Jadestone Energy Plc during its negotiation with stakeholders for an optimal and effective measure to consume exploited gas and develop Nam Du – U Minh gas field.

President Paul Blakeley said that Jadestone Energy Plc is going to work with the Industry and Trade Ministry and its partners to address related issues so that the gas field can be put into operation as soon as possible, bringing benefits to all relevant partners.

Jadestone Energy Plc has been working in Vietnam for over 10 years with the total investment of more than US$290 million.