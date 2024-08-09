Vietnam cracks down on drunk driving with new penalties, point system

The Public Security Ministry is finalizing four decrees and 15 circulars to implement the new Road Traffic Safety Law from January 1, 2025, including the introduction of a points-based system for driver's licenses.

The traffic police are checking the blood alcohol concentration of a passenger coach driver (Photo: SGGP)



The proposed draft decree from the Traffic Police Department (under the Ministry of Public Security) suggests a significant reduction in the minimum fines for drunk driving compared to the current regulations under Decree 100 and its amendment, Decree 123 about administrative sanctions for violations in the fields of maritime; road and railway traffic; and civil aviation.

In particular, the fine for driving a car or similar vehicle under the influence of alcohol could be reduced from VND6-8 million (US$239 – 318) to VND800,000-1,000,000 ($31.8-40). The fine for riders of a general two-wheel motor vehicle with the same violation also drops from VND2-3 million ($79.5-119) to VND400,000-600,000 ($16-24).

Beginning in 2025, drivers will have 12 points on their licenses. Each traffic violation in the list of 189 law-breaking acts will result in a deduction of points. A driver's license is reinstated back to the maximum points if there are still points on the license while no points have been deducted within 12 months from the date of the most recent deduction.

However, if a driver loses all their points, they will be prohibited from driving for a certain period. After six months, they can retake the traffic law exam to regain their points.

In 2019, the Law on Prevention and Control of Alcohol Harm was issued, along with Decree No.100 (later amended and supplemented by Decree No.123) providing guidance on an absolute ban of alcohol concentration when driving a vehicle, together with extremely strict fines. This was because this type of law violation at that time caused several serious traffic accidents.

The decision to reduce minimum fines for drunk driving offenses is based on several factors, including a decrease in alcohol-related accidents thanks to high awareness of the public about this matter. The relaxation of the penalty for alcohol concentration at present is appropriate.

As to the new content of a point-based system for driver's licenses, Head of the Traffic Accident Investigation and Resolution Division (under the Traffic Police Department) Nguyen Quang Nhat informed that the deducted points each year are based on the seriousness of law-breaking acts and are immediately updated on the management system.

He stressed that this deduction is not an administrative sanction. In the proposed list of 189 law offense acts to receive point removal, 28 endure an absolute deduction as they are classified as the most dangerous and with clear intention.

The points-based system is designed to encourage safe driving behaviors in the community and provide a more flexible approach to penalties.

Regarding the proposal of reducing fines for violating the minimum blood alcohol concentration when driving, the Traffic Police Department has already collected recommendations from various reliable sources, including WHO’s statement, before reaching this decision in the draft decree. Yet it is necessary to have further research and discussions prior to the final conclusion.

By Do Trung Translated by Thanh Tam