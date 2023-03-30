Vietnam contributes to resolution seeking ICJ’s act related to climate change

The discussion and vote on a resolution asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to define the obligations of states to combat climate change was held on March 29.

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), as Vice-President of the UN General Assembly, on March 29 chaired its discussion and vote on a resolution asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to define the obligations of states to combat climate change.

Joining the core group from the very beginning, Vietnam has actively promoted the process of making the draft resolution through nearly 50 meetings of the Group and three rounds of consultations with all UN member states.

As one of the countries worst affected by climate change, the active participation in promoting this initiative helps reaffirm Vietnam's international commitments, as well as enhance its role as a responsible member in solving today's global issues.

Ambassador Giang emphasized that although many response measures have been put in place to minimize negative impacts, climate change is evolving very complicatedly. Therefore, countries need to take stronger actions, including clarifying their responsibilities and obligations under international law in general and relevant international treaties in particular.

