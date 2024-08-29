Business

Vietnam continues to export African swine fever vaccine to the Philippines

Following the export of 300,000 doses of vaccine to the Philippines in July 2023, Vietnam is sending an additional 150,000 doses of African swine fever vaccine to this market today, August 29.

Mr. Nguyen Van Diep, General Director of AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company, announced that the company will export another 150,000 doses of the vaccine today (August 29) as part of a 600,000-dose order from the Philippine government. The delivery will be completed in several shipments to fulfill the contract.

On the afternoon of August 28, a batch of 150,000 doses of the African swine fever vaccine was transported to the airport for shipment to the Philippines.

Previously, Vietnam exported 305,000 doses of African swine fever vaccine, with 300,000 doses sent to the Philippines and 5,000 doses to Nigeria. The Philippines received the 300,000 doses from AVAC Vietnam in July 2023 and tested them on 30 large-scale farms with a total of 150,000 pigs. The results indicated that the vaccinated pigs remained healthy and met protection standards until they were sent to market.

Based on these results, by July 2024, the Philippines officially approved the “AVAC ASF LIVE” vaccine from Vietnam for use in the country.

To date, Vietnam is the only country to have successfully developed and commercially licensed an African swine fever vaccine and is also the first to export it.

In addition to the Philippines, several other countries are registering to test the Vietnamese-produced vaccine for African swine fever, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Myanmar, and Nigeria.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan

