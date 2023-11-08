Vietnam committed to zero tolerance for drug crimes

A representative of Vietnam affirmed that Vietnam is committed to zero tolerance for drug crimes at the 30th Anti-Drug Liaison Officials' Meeting for International Cooperation.

Yesterday afternoon, the Narcotics Investigation Police Department, also known as C04, under Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security said that the Ministry of Public Security delegation led by Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Vien, Director of C04, attended the meeting in Busan, Korea from November 7 to 8.

Talking about Vietnam's views on the fight, prevention and combat of drug crimes, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Vien affirmed that Vietnam is committed to proactively and responsibly contributing to efforts to promote cohesion with other countries around the world.

At the same time, he also said that Vietnam affirmed its policy of considering the 2009 Political Declaration and Plan of Action on Drug Prevention and Control, the 2019 Ministerial Declaration on strengthening the action to counter drug crimes, and the document at the special session of the United Nations General Assembly on the World Drug Problem which are fundamental documents in building world drug policy.

According to C04 leaders, Vietnam shares a zero-tolerance view on drugs. The Southeast Asian country does not accept the trend of legalizing drug use, and it is steadfast on the roadmap towards the vision of building a drug-free region. Nevertheless, he affirmed the sovereignty of each country in choosing optimal and balanced solutions between supply reduction and demand reduction in combination with socio-economic solutions which are appropriate in terms of history, politics, economics and characteristics of socio-cultural demonstration in the war of the drug crime in each country.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Vien said that the Government of Vietnam focuses on synchronously deploying solutions amongst departments, agencies and sectors to reduce supply and demand, combined with reducing harm caused by drugs to fulfill its membership responsibilities.

Additionally, the government set out macro policies with long-term goals such as the National Drug Prevention and Control Program from 2021 to 2025 and the National Drug Prevention and Control Strategy with a vision to 2030.

In particular, the Vietnamese National Assembly passed the Law on Drug Prevention and Control in 2021, aiming to perfect the legal regulations on drug prevention and combat. The Prime Minister directed ministries, agencies and localities to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation while focusing on close coordination with countries in the region.

The 30th Anti-drug Liaison Officials' Meeting for International Cooperation was hosted by the Department of Drug Prevention and Control and Transnational Organized Crime under the Supreme Prosecutors' Office of Korea. The conference was attended by more than 200 delegates from 32 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, along with a number of international organizations.

The conference focused on the following topics such as overview of the drug situation in the region, situation and results of drug prevention and combat in member countries, effective management of precursors, preventing loss of precursors for synthetic drug production, and shared information to effectively fight transnational organized crime.

At the opening ceremony, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized that drug abuse is a serious problem worldwide and the fight against drug crimes is the shared responsibility of countries around the world and the region. Countries need to play their role and actively exchange and share information with other countries and partners in the region. Korea is committed to solving drug problems and it is ready to cooperate and support countries in solving drug problems, and resolutely work to have a drug-free society.