Vietnam Coast Guard contributes to national defence in cyberspace

The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) Party Committee has seriously and comprehensively implemented the Politburo’s resolutions regarding national border safeguarding and national defence in cyberspace, heard a meeting in Hanoi on September 29.

The meeting reviewed the five-year implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 33-NQ/TW on national border protection strategy and Resolution No. 29-NQ/TW on the strategy on national defence in cyberspace.

The committee has effectively carried out a project disseminating the Law on Vietnam Coast Guard in the 2019-2023 period, consolidated the all-people defence posture in border areas, and supported fishermen in 28 coastal cities and provinces.

The force detected, seized and handled 4,490 cases of smuggling and trade fraud with 5,730 individuals involved, 987 drug cases with 1,377 individuals, and imposed administrative fines and asset liquidation worth VND1.5 trillion (US$ 61.71 million).

They have also enhanced international cooperation and improved the efficiency of defense dialogue and external affairs.

The committee has coordinated with agencies, organizations and local authorities to popularize outcomes of building and protecting the Party’s ideological foundation, and refuting wrong and hostile views.

Secretary of the VCG Party Committee Lieutenant General Bui Quoc Oai, who is also Political Commissar of the VCG, said the committee will work harder to build a more elite and modern force.

The force will also play a more active role in preventing cyber-attacks and sabotage attacks of hostile forces, contributing to protecting State and army secrets in cyberspace, he added.