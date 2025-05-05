15th National Assembly convenes 9th session

The 9th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) officially opened at the NA building in Hanoi on May 5.

At the opening ceremony of the 15th NA's 9th session (Photo: VNA)

It holds particular importance as it is aimed at promptly institutionalizing the policies and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat, especially those recently adopted at the 11th plenum of the Party Central Committee.

The opening is broadcast live on channels VTV1 of Vietnam Television and VOV1 of Radio the Voice of Vietnam.

Before the opening ceremony, leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front, and NA deputies paid a floral tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.

The 9th session is being held in two stages, with the first from May 5 - 29 and the second from June 11 - 30.

It will also seek to thoroughly remove institutional barriers and obstacles, thereby creating a clear legal framework and solid foundation for development, addressing bottlenecks, mobilizing resources, and promoting decentralization and delegation of authority in association with streamlining the apparatus and generating new development space for localities across the country.

This time, the legislature is expected to consider and decide on 54 contents on constitutional and legislative work, including three resolutions on constitutional work and 51 laws and resolutions on legislative work; 14 groups of issues on socio-economic, state budget and supervision affairs, and other important matters. In addition, eight groups of contents will be sent to lawmakers for study, as a basis for exercising the right to supervise and consider the contents according to regulations.

Vietnamplus