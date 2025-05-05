Quang Ngai to renovate memorial site dedicated to Son My massacre victims

The People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province approved the contractor selection plan for the project to restore and preserve the Son My Memorial Site with a total budget of over VND26 billion (over US$1 million).

Son My Special National Historic Site in Quang Ngai Province (Photo: SGGP)

The project consists of 12 bidding packages, scheduled to begin construction in the second quarter of 2025 and expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026. It aims to renovate and restore the memorial site and create a green, clean, and solemn space for residents and visitors to offer incense in commemoration of 504 victims of the Son My massacre on March 16, 1968.

The project also aims to preserve and promote the cultural and historical value of the historical site and meet the needs of sightseeing, research, and education of historical knowledge for domestic and international visitors, contributing to the development of local tourism.

The Son My Memorial Site, located in Tu Cung Hamlet, Tinh Khe Commune, Quang Ngai City, was built in 1978 and recognized as a National Historic Site in 1979 and a Special National Historic Site in 2002.

The memorial site currently preserves nearly 670 images, artifacts, and documents related to the massacre, becoming a symbol of the desire for peace and a human destination.

By Nguyen Trang—Translated by Kim Khanh