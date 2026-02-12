International

Vietnamese ambassador attends National Congress of Communist Party of Greece

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong attended the opening ceremony of the 22nd National Congress of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) in Athens.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong attended the opening ceremony of the 22nd National Congress of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) in Athens, chaired by KKE Central Committee General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas.

In his opening address, Mr. Dimitris Koutsoumbas reviewed more than a century of the party’s formation and development, highlighting recent achievements while assessing the domestic political situation and the international context, and outlining key tasks and objectives for the coming term.

At the 22nd National Congress of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) in Athens, held from January 29 to 31, 2026. (Photo:inter.kke.gr)

A central focus of the congress was the announcement of plans to strengthen the party’s organisational structure and leadership role, with the aim of building a strong and comprehensive organisation capable of leading the movements of workers and people of all strata amid increasingly complex global developments.

The KKE leader also called for the establishment of a nationwide workers’ and people’s movement, promoting coordination among social forces to form a broad socio-political front opposing capitalism and monopolies.

At its first session following the congress, the Central Committee unanimously re-elected Mr. Dimitris Koutsoumbas as General Secretary and elected a 16-member Politburo.

