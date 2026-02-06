Party General Secretary To Lam welcomed in Cambodia

An official welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary To Lam was held with full state honours in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on February 6 morning.

Attending the ceremony were Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.

Authorised by Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, Samdech Techo Hun Sen presided over the ceremony.

Party General Secretary To Lam (right) and Samdech Techo Hun Sen review the guard of honour mounted by the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (Photo: VNA)

Along the route from the airport to the Royal Palace, thousands of Cambodians lined the streets, waving flags and flowers while holding portraits of General Secretary Lam and King Norodom Sihamoni in a display of warm public reception for the Vietnamese leader.

Mr. Samdech Techo Hun Sen personally approached the motorcade to greet the Vietnamese Party leader with warm handshakes and embraces, before escorting him to the ceremonial podium. The national anthems of the two countries were played, then Samdech Techo Hun Sen invited the General Secretary to review the guard of honour mounted by the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

Mr. Samdech Techo Hun Sen presides over the official welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary To Lam on his state visit to Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

In recent years, Vietnam - Cambodia ties have thrived with substantive results. Political trust between the two countries has been fostered, providing a solid foundation and overall orientation for all-around cooperation. Frequent high-level exchanges and meetings among leaders have reinforced political trust, cleared hurdles in cooperation, and improved the overall efficacy of bilateral engagement.

National defence - security collaboration remains close and serves as a firm pillar of bilateral ties. Economic, trade, and investment cooperation has seen steady gains. Through educational activities, cultural exchanges, and twinning between localities, mutual understanding and bonds of friendship between their people, especially among the youth, have further deepened, forming a strong foundation for Vietnam - Cambodia friendship.

The visit by General Secretary To Lam and his entourage carries special political significance. It conveys a strong message from the Vietnamese Party and State, and from General Secretary To Lam personally that Vietnam always attaches great importance and gives top priority to developing and nurturing the good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability with Cambodia.

Related News Party General Secretary To Lam departs for state visit to Cambodia

Vietnamplus