Vietnam, US step up dialogue to facilitate trade ties

Vietnamese Acting Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung spoke highly of the role of the US Department of Commerce and relevant agencies in the overall bilateral relationship.

Vietnamese Acting Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung spoke highly of the role of the US Department of Commerce and relevant agencies in the overall bilateral relationship and in the negotiations on a reciprocal, fair and balanced trade agreement in particular, suggesting both sides accelerate talks with a focus on core economic issues.

Vietnamese Acting Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung (L) meets with David Fogel, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General of the United States and Foreign Commercial Service for the International Trade Administration (ITA) (Source: MoIT)

Vietnamese Acting Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung has held a working session with David Fogel, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General of the United States and Foreign Commercial Service for the International Trade Administration (ITA).

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the event took place in Washington D.C. on February 18 on the sidelines of the signing and exchange of contracts and cooperation agreements in key areas between Vietnam and the US, which saw the witness of Party General Secretary To Lam.

Vietnamese Acting Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung spoke highly of the role of the US Department of Commerce and relevant agencies in the overall bilateral relationship and in the negotiations on a reciprocal, fair and balanced trade agreement in particular, suggesting both sides accelerate talks with a focus on core economic issues.

Regarding trade and investment cooperation, he underlined the vast potential for bilateral collaboration, noting that the signing of major commercial agreements by enterprises of both countries under the witness of the Party leader reflected Vietnam’s strong commitment to implementing harmonised trade measures towards balancing goods and services trade with the US in the medium and long term.

The official added that Vietnamese competent agencies are coordinating to address concerns of US businesses in line with the law while ensuring harmonised interests of all parties.

In separate meetings with Virginia Foote, Vice Chair of the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham), and Joseph Damond, former Assistant US Trade Representative, Vietnamese Acting Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung appreciated the constructive and active contributions of the US business community and experts to promoting bilateral economic, trade and investment ties.

He also acknowledged AmCham’s important bridging role in strengthening dialogue, fostering a transparent and enabling business environment, and supporting the development of balanced and sustainable bilateral trade cooperation.

VNA