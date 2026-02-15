Vietnam, Laos share festive spirit ahead of Lunar New Year 2026

A delegation from the Lao Embassy in Russia, led by Ambassador Shiphandone Oybuabuddy, visited and extended Lunar New Year greetings to officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow on Saturday.

A delegation from the Lao Embassy in Russia, led by Ambassador Shiphandone Oybuabuddy, visited and extended Lunar New Year greetings to officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow on Saturday, as the festive atmosphere of the Year of the Horse 2026 approaches.

Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi and Lao Ambassador Shiphandone Oybuabuddy with officials and staff of the two embassies. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the reception, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said the new year begins with special optimism, as both countries have successfully organised major political events, the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, opening a new development phase for each nation.

He highlighted the close high-level exchanges following the congresses, including the visit to Vietnam by Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and the visit to Laos by Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam shortly after his re-election.

These exchanges, he noted, reflect the unique relationship between the two countries, characterised by enduring solidarity and mutual support.

The Vietnamese diplomat added that although working far from home, the presence of Lao colleagues at the Vietnamese Embassy during the traditional Tet holiday brought warmth and meaningful encouragement.

Ambassador Shiphandone Oybuabuddy emphasised that the Lunar New Year is not only a traditional celebration but also a symbol of patriotism, respect for ancestors and national unity among the Vietnamese people.

He noted that such unity is especially important as both countries move forward to implement new priorities following their Party congresses.

He expressed confidence that the two Parties, States and peoples would successfully fulfil their tasks in the year ahead.

In a warm and festive atmosphere, officials and staff from the two embassies exchanged new year wishes for peace, development and success, reaffirming the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos and further strengthening their strategic ties.

VNA