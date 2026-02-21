Party General Secretary To Lam meets US President Donald Trump at White House

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on February 20 morning (local time) as part of his trip to Washington D.C. to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace.

Held in an open and cordial atmosphere, the two sides discussed many aspects of cooperation between the two sides as well as regional and international issues of shared concern.

Party General Secretary To Lam meets US President Donald Trump at the White House on February 20 morning (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary To Lam congratulated the US and President Donald Trump on the successful organization of the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace. He affirmed that Vietnam was among the first countries to commit to participating in the Gaza Board of Peace, and stands ready to coordinate with the US and other members of the Board to implement the peace plan.

He reaffirmed that Vietnam always values and wishes to promote the Vietnam - US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to develop in a stable, substantive, and effective manner. The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with positive outcomes in political–diplomatic relations, economic–trade cooperation, war legacy remediation, science and technology, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.

General Secretary To Lam proposed enhancing delegation exchanges and high-level contacts. Highlighting economic and trade cooperation as a key pillar of the Vietnam - US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, emphasised the need for candid and substantive dialogue on outstanding issues, based on balanced and harmonised interests, in line with each side’s legitimate conditions and interests, and for the benefit of businesses and people of both countries.

President Donald Trump congratulated General Secretary To Lam on his re-election as General Secretary of the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and expressed his pleasure at welcoming him to the White House. The President expressed his affection for the Vietnamese people and reaffirmed the US’s commitment to supporting a “strong, independent, self-reliant, and prosperous” Vietnam.

He welcomed and thanked Vietnam for announcing its participation in the Gaza Board of Peace, noting that the General Secretary’s direct attendance at the inaugural meeting reflects Vietnam’s growing role and standing in the international arena, as well as its strong commitment to global peace, stability, and cooperation.

The President also highly valued Vietnam’s efforts to balance bilateral trade and welcomed the valuable contracts signed during the trip. He responded positively to Vietnam’s proposals for cooperation in economic and scientific–technological fields. He said that he will instruct relevant agencies to soon remove Vietnam from the strategic export control list (D1–D3).

Reaffirming that the US considers Vietnam an important partner in the region, President Donald Trump praised Vietnam’s increasingly prominent role and voice at regional and multilateral forums.

On this occasion, General Secretary To Lam invited President Donald Trump and his spouse to visit Vietnam again at an early date. President Donald Trump accepted the invitation with pleasure and said that he will arrange a visit in the near future.

