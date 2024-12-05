Vietnam, China exchange experience in Party building, national development

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), is paying a visit to China.

Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (left) and Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee’s Political Bureau and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. (Photo: VNA)

During the trip, from December 4-8, they will also attend the 19th theoretical workshop between the CPV and the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In Beijing, Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang met with Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee’s Political Bureau and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), during which he conveyed regards from Party General Secretary To Lam, President Luong Cuong, and other high-ranking leaders of Vietnam to Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders.

Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang congratulated China on its significant achievements over 75 years of national construction and development, especially after the 20th National Party Congress. He highlighted the neighbouring country’s theory advances encapsulated in Xi Jinping's Thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.

Vietnam attaches importance and gives top priority to strengthening its comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China and accelerating the building of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, the official affirmed, briefing the host on Vietnam’s achievements as well as breakthrough tasks it has outlined to develop rapidly and sustainably in the new era of the nation’s rise.

For his part, Wang conveyed Party General Secretary and President Xi’s greetings to Party General Secretary To Lam, President Cuong, and other high-ranking leaders of Vietnam, noting his belief that under the leadership of the CPV, led by Mr. To Lam, Vietnam will fruitfully implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and successfully organise the 14th congress.

He emphasised that Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang’s visit and the 19th theoretical workshop will contribute to concretising the common perceptions reached by the two Party chiefs, and that the Chinese State and Party always consider the relationship with Vietnam a priority in China’s neighborhood diplomacy and stand ready to work together with their Vietnamese counterparts to promote the building of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Both sides acknowledged progress in the relations between the two Parties and countries, particularly following Mr. To Lam’s recent visit to China.

They agreed to maintain regular high-level exchanges, enhance political trust, and step up experience sharing in Party-building and national management and development. Efforts will also focus on improving the efficiency of key cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties and countries, as well as between the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the CPPCC, and organising the 2025 Vietnam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

The two sides pledged to join hands to maintain peace and stability at sea, and better manage and handle disagreements in line with high-level common perceptions and international law. On this occasion, Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang had a working session with Xie Chuntao, member of the CPC Central Committee and Standing Vice President of the CPC’s Central Party School, during which they touched upon cooperation between the HCMA and the Chinese school.

VNA