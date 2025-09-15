Vietnam can reach US$1.15 billion in coconut exports by end-2025

Vietnam's coconut sector is growing significantly, with export turnover forecast to reach up to US$1.15 billion by the end of 2025, keeping the country among the world’s top five coconut exporters.

Cao Ba Dang Khoa, general secretary of the Vietnam Coconut Association, said that exports of the sector’s four main product groups hit US$520 million in the first half of 2025 and up 20 percent year-on-year.

The four main export product groups include fresh coconuts, frozen coconut milk, crude coconut oil, and coconut-based food and cosmetic products.

He predicted that the total export turnover for coconut products in 2025 would be US$1.1-1.15 billion and up approximately 20-25 percent compared to 2024. Fresh coconut exports alone could exceed last year’s US$390 million.

In addition, the price of Vietnamese coconuts has risen dramatically. In 2023, coconuts sold at farms at around VND5,000 (US$0.20) per coconut, but the price has risen to VND15,000 by the third quarter of 2025.

He stressed that to tap market potential, the coconut sector should prioritise sustainable development by banning harmful pesticides and promoting good production practices to farmers and workers.

Moreover, Vietnam’s coconut sector needs product traceability.

Currently, the sector is still struggling with small-scale, unplanned coconut farming, which leads to inconsistent quality, varieties and size of coconuts, making it difficult for enterprises to purchase them.

Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh, chairwoman of the association, noted that the Mekong Delta is the country’s largest coconut-growing zone.

For sustainable development, the sector needs a stable supply of raw materials in both quantity and quality.

The export coconut milk production process at Ben Tre Coconut Investment Company (Bienco).

According to Dr. Tran Minh Hai, deputy rector of the Institute for Public Policy and Rural Development, the key to enhancing exports is the cooperative model.

Farmers must make a clear distinction between coconuts for drinking and coconuts for oil extraction to avoid losses.

China's General Administration of Customs (GACC) has approved six new cultivation area codes and coconut packing facilities in An Giang Province. This allows Vietnamese fresh coconuts to gain a stronger foothold in the Chinese market.

However, he noted that while China consumes more than six billion coconuts annually, Vietnamese fresh coconuts only rank seventh to eighth in import volume. Conversely, in the processed coconut segment, Vietnam holds a competitive advantage.

VNA