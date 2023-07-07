Vietnam Blockchain Week underway in HCMC

The GM Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 7, bringing together top projects in the field.

During its two-day course, blockchain experts are set to discuss topics revolving around the market landscape, the current state of the Web3 industry, and the potentials and innovations in this arena.

There is also a technology exhibition area featuring renowned blockchain projects such as Animoca Brands, Ava Labs, Binance, ChainanalysisCircle, Coinbase, ConsenSys, and Delphi Digital, among many others.

Through these activities, GM Vietnam hopes to provide new perspectives and shape the upcoming trends in the market, which cover the next phase of blockchain infrastructure, strategies for more accessible projects and ecosystem development, ways to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3, and career opportunities.

The event is expected to welcome more than 2,000 attendees, including developers, entrepreneurs, investors, and the blockchain community.