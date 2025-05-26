Vietnam leads globally in game downloads on Google Play

Vietnam currently ranks first in the world for the number of game downloads on Google Play.

The Vietnam GameVerse 2025 festival today officially opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City's District 7.

The event was co-organized by the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications, VnExpress Newspaper, FPT Online Services JSC, and the Vietnam Game Alliance.

A corner of the Vietnam GameVerse 2025 space, with the event running through to the end of May 27, 2025.

With the theme of 'Comprehensive Connectivity', GameVerse 2025 serves as a dynamic hub for Vietnamese and international gamers, developers, publishers, and technology companies to connect and collaborate.

Head of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information Le Quang Tu Do speaks at the opening of the event

Speaking at the opening of the event, Head of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information Le Quang Tu Do expressed his delight that the event attracted multinational gaming corporations from the United States, South Korea, and China, enabling meaningful engagement with both domestic and international businesses and gaming communities.

At the Vietnam Game Forum 2025 - a key activity within the framework of the event, Director Giuseppe Stasolla of Southeast Asia Ecosystem of Google Play announced that Vietnam currently holds the No. 1 position globally in terms of game downloads on Google Play, with 6.1 billion downloads in 2024, equivalent to more than 11,600 downloads per minute. This is an impressive number, affirming the attraction and great potential of the Vietnamese game market.

Vietnamese game developers have made a strong international impact, achieving 5.7 billion downloads from global users and generating approximately VND2,000 billion in overseas revenue. The broader application and gaming ecosystem now supports over 490,000 jobs including both direct and indirect employment across related industries playing an active role in the nation’s digital transformation.

According to the event organizers, GameVerse 2025 is expected to further accelerate this momentum by fostering international collaboration, enhancing product quality, developing high-caliber talent, and positioning Vietnam’s gaming industry as a multibillion-dollar pillar of the digital economy in the near future.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Dan Thuy