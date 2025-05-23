HCMC outlines 14 key tech challenges, invites collaborative solutions

The HCMC’s Department of Science and Technology proposes 14 major science, technology, and digital transformation challenges, seeking solutions from domestic and international enterprises to drive the city’s innovation.

The HCMC Department of Science and Technology (DoST) has submitted a formal report and proposal to the HCMC People’s Committee, recommending the official announcement of a comprehensive list of “major challenges” confronting the city in the realms of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

These significant challenges have been meticulously compiled from the pressing needs identified by various municipal departments, boards, and agencies, all of which necessitate the strategic application of advancements in science, technology, innovation, and comprehensive digital transformation efforts.

Concurrently, the DoST has proposed that the HCMC People’s Committee instruct its administrative office to publish this official list on the HCMC e-Portal (https://hochiminhcity.gov.vn/). This publication aims to provide a foundational framework for both domestic and international digital enterprises to engage in research and contribute solutions.

The DoST further indicated its commitment to continuously updating and augmenting this list of major challenges in the future, based on ongoing proposals and evolving needs identified by various units.

HCMC’s 14 major challenges in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation:

Conducting digital transformation in urban planning and construction (Lead Agency: Department of Construction) Establishing next-generation HCMC Technology Exchange Model (Lead Agency: Department of Science and Technology) Developing a technology roadmap for one key manufacturing sector within HCMC’s four critical industries (Lead Agency: Department of Science and Technology) Creating a framework for managing local-level science and technology activities and fostering innovation within a digital environment (Lead Agency: Department of Science and Technology) Crafting a dynamic and engaging digital map for tourists (Lead Agency: Department of Tourism) Building an intelligent tourism platform with integrated links across multiple relevant sectors (Lead Agency: Department of Tourism) Establishing infrastructure and operational protocols for a provincial-level information and data system for the electricity sector, aligned with local power development strategies and integrated with the Ministry of Industry and Trade (Lead Agency: Department of Industry and Trade) Developing and deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications to support disaster analysis and warning, climate change response, and environmental protection (Lead Agency: Department of Agriculture and Environment) Creating a dedicated e-commerce marketplace for agricultural produce and distinctive regional specialties (Lead Agency: Department of Agriculture and Environment) Establishing a digital platform for real estate transactions (Lead Agency: Department of Agriculture and Environment) Building an open tax data system with multi-sector and multi-level connectivity to ministries, other sectors, and localities. This system will serve risk management, analyze tax evasion/avoidance behaviors, and inform policy decisions (Lead Agency: Regional Tax Department No. II) Developing an AI-powered system to aid tax officials in decision-making processes (Lead Agency: Regional Tax Department No. II) Compiling a comprehensive large-scale dataset to address AI application challenges in pest and disease management, nutrition, and production management within the high-tech agriculture sector (Lead Agency: Management Board of the HCMC Hi-Tech Agriculture Park) Developing a Geographic Information System (GIS) application for the effective management and development of the city's export processing zones and industrial parks (Lead Agency: the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority - HEPZA)

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam