Ho Chi Minh City enters top 110 global startup ecosystem rankings

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology on May 20 announced that Ho Chi Minh City has jumped one spot to rank 110th among cities globally with the highest startup ecosystem index.

This marks the city's highest ranking ever and places it among the top five most innovative startup ecosystems in Southeast Asia for the first time following a recent report of “Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025” by Startup Blink.

Visitors explore innovative startup booths at the exhibition organized by Cesti, which is under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology.

According to Startup Blink, Ho Chi Minh City has risen its global ranking for four years in a row, especially in the Fintech sector, which has shown rapid growth.

The city currently enters the global top 30 for Blockchain and gets the second place in Southeast Asia.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology Lam Dinh Thang speaks at the program announcing innovation and startup activities in 2025.

Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Lam Dinh Thang stated that the city’s rise in Startup Blink’s rankings is a well-deserved recognition of the collective efforts by the entire political system and the innovative startup ecosystem in Ho Chi Minh City. The city aims to place its startup and innovation ecosystem in the top 100 most dynamic global ecosystems by 2030.

To achieve this goal, the city is focusing on three main fields of policy, infrastructure and human resources.

By Dong Son, Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong