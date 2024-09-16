Vietnam attends GMS Environment Ministers' Meeting in Cambodia

A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh attended the 6th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Environment Ministers' Meeting (GMS-EMM-6) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on September 13.

In his opening remarks, Cambodian Minister of Environment Eang Sophalleth said the meeting marks a significant step forward in current efforts to ensure a green, clean, and sustainable future for GMS countries, adding that regional cooperation is key to addressing environmental challenges.

The meeting provides a platform for parties to strengthen partnerships, share knowledge, coordinate efforts to address urgent issues, and reaffirm their commitment to regional cooperation for a greener and more sustainable future, Sophalleth said.

Representatives from GMS countries discussed and adopted an environmental strategy cooperation framework to 2030, which focuses on enhancing climate and disaster resilience for communities and ecosystems; supporting a fair and inclusive low-carbon transition; promoting a circular and green economy; strengthening pollution control measures and implementing nature-based solutions to boost biodiversity, restore ecosystems, and improve livelihoods.

The meeting also endorsed the Phnom Penh Joint Statement on plastic pollution control in the GMS, in which Cambodia and GMS countries reaffirmed their commitment to addressing plastic pollution and promoting solutions to support the development of circular economy through joint actions, including reducing plastic waste, improving waste management, and protecting vital waterways, among others.

