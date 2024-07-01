Vietnam attends 14th ASEANAPOL Contact Persons Meeting in Malaysia

The Ministry of Public Security has sent three representatives to the 14th ASEANAPOL Contact Persons Meeting (ACPM), which was convened by the ASEAN Chiefs of Police (ASEANAPOL)’s Secretariat in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 1.

Nguyen Huu Ngoc, Director for Plans and Programs at the ASEANAPOL Secretariat, chairs the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

This annual event is a crucial framework for regional police cooperation, aiming to implement commitments by ASEANAPOL regarding the coordination between the bloc’s law enforcement forces with their peers from 11 dialogue partner organizations and 12 observers.

In his opening remarks, ASEANAPOL Secretariat Executive Director David Martinez Vinluan highlighted the meeting's pivotal role in strengthening partnerships and devising robust strategies to combat global security threats.

He called for close coordination among member countries to ensure a peaceful and safe Southeast Asia.

Lasting until July 5, the ACPM is set to deliberate on strategic cooperation in combating transnational organized crime within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Key areas of focus include compiling reports assessing the related situation and trends, implementing initiatives for cooperation in training and enhancing law enforcement capacities among member states' police forces, and expanding strategic partnerships with international organizations sharing common goals in the matter.

In 2023, in collaboration with its dialogue partner organizations and observers, the secretariat coordinated over 30 face-to-face and 14 online training courses for 620 police officers from member countries.

Vietnamplus