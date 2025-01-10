Vietnam aims to have five world-class digital technology firms by 2030

By 2030, Vietnam seeks to cultivate at least five digital technology firms that can achieve international prominence.

The Vietnam government will increase investment and improve infrastructure for science and technology.

To effectively implement the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, on scientific and technological breakthroughs, innovation, and national digital transformation, the Government issued Resolution No. 03/NQ-CP, which outlines a comprehensive action program.

In order to effectively fulfill the objectives outlined in Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, the Government has mandated that all ministries, agencies, and localities develop and implement specific action plans to address seven critical tasks.

A paramount focus lies in raising public awareness and cultivating a culture of innovative thinking. Furthermore, resolute political determination, decisive leadership, and the cultivation of renewed momentum and enthusiasm within society are indispensable for driving the nation's progress in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation.

The Government has issued directives to all ministries, branches, and localities to undertake a comprehensive review and subsequent removal of all institutional and policy barriers that may impede the advancement of science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

Additionally, the Government mandates the refinement of existing legal frameworks to create a conducive and enabling environment for all sectors and fields to operate effectively within the digital domain. To accelerate national digital transformation, the Government will prioritize the development and promulgation of specific mechanisms governing public investment, public procurement, and the acquisition of domestically produced scientific and technological products and services.

The Government has issued a call for the amendment of existing legal regulations with the aim of eliminating impediments and mitigating risks associated with scientific research, technology development, and innovation endeavors.

The Government has articulated its commitment to augmenting investment in science and technology infrastructure while simultaneously fostering the emergence of at least five digital technology enterprises capable of competing on a global scale.

Moreover, the Government has set an ambitious target of successfully implementing at least five projects in key areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital technology, smart factories, and smart cities by the year 2030.

Concurrently, the Government will prioritize the development and effective utilization of a highly skilled and talented workforce to effectively address the evolving demands of science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation. This will involve a comprehensive review and subsequent amendment of existing scholarship policies and tuition exemption programs for students and trainees pursuing studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, with a particular focus on cybersecurity engineering and advanced materials programs funded by the State budget.

The Government is committed to fostering the integration of science, technology, and innovation in the business sector. A strong framework will be created to entice prominent global technology firms to set up their headquarters and invest in research and production in Vietnam. This strategic initiative will focus on sectors deemed national priorities, promote the growth of supporting industries in the Vietnamese market, and require these companies to allocate 1 percent -3 percent of their revenue towards research and development centers based in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese Government acknowledges the importance of global collaboration and will focus on enhancing international partnerships in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. This initiative will include the creation of a detailed project aimed at engaging with international standardization bodies and promoting the active involvement of Vietnamese scientists in worldwide scientific communities, particularly in relation to the United Nations' science and technology organizations.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan