Vietnam reaffirms its global commitment to human-centered AI development

The Vietnam International Digital Week 2025 officially opened in Ninh Binh Province this morning. The event, hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) in collaboration with the Ninh Binh Provincial People’s Committee, runs from October 27 to 29, 2025.

The annual international event gathers around 800 delegates from Vietnam and abroad, including ministers, heads of delegations from ASEAN countries, strategic partners such as the United States, South Korea, and Australia, and leaders of major international organizations including the United Nations (UN), World Bank (WB), UNESCO, European Union (EU), International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT).

This year’s edition focuses on strategies, policies, and legal frameworks to ensure the safe, transparent, and responsible development and governance of artificial intelligence (AI). Initiated in 2019, Vietnam International Digital Week has grown into one of the most reputable annual forums on digital transformation in the region. Under the leadership of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the 2025 event continues to serve as a strategic platform connecting policymakers, international organizations, experts, and leading technology enterprises.

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung speaks at the event

This morning, a ministerial roundtable on AI governance also took place. The forum aims to create a high-level platform for stakeholders to share experiences, initiatives, and policies on responsible AI management, reinforcing Vietnam’s proactive and committed role in global cooperation on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

In his opening remarks, Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung emphasized that the sustainable development of AI must rest on four pillars: a robust institutional framework, modern infrastructure, AI talent, and a human-centric AI culture. He stated that the conference was not merely a policy dialogue but also a forum of trust and cooperation — a place to share and shape AI governance frameworks both regionally and globally.

Delegates watch technology demonstration at the event

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung stressed the need to balance creativity and control, global and national infrastructures, open and protected data, and general-purpose versus specialized AI. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to developing AI that is human-centered, open, safe, sovereign, cooperative, inclusive, and sustainable. Vietnam will continue to promote international cooperation, share knowledge and values, and advance open-source AI to enhance transparency, innovation, and global collaboration empowering smaller nations and startups to co-develop and master advanced technologies.

In his video address delivered at the event, Under-Secretary-General and Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Digital and Emerging Technologies Amandeep Singh Gill stated that he had visited Vietnam in early 2025 and witnessed firsthand the country's commitment to building a human-centric digital economy.

UN’s special envoy for digital and emerging technologies Amandeep Singh Gill

UN’s special envoy for digital and emerging technologies Amandeep Singh Gill underscored the imperative of developing AI for the benefit of humanity. Accordingly, in August 2025, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution to establish an independent International Scientific Panel on AI and a Global Dialogue on AI Governance under the United Nations. For the first time, all 193 Member States agreed to create truly inclusive mechanisms to guide the development of AI for the public good.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan