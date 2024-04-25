Science/technology

Vietnam Academy of Blockchain, AI Innovation debuts

The Vietnam Academy of Blockchain and AI Innovation (ABAII) made its debut on April 24 at the annual forum on Blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI).

blockchainabaii2404202401.jpg
Vietnam Academy of Blockchain and AI Innovation (ABAII) makes its debut (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The ABAII aims to train and universalize Blockchain technology and AI for 1 million people.

In particular, about 100,000 students at 30 universities across the country will be equipped with the latest knowledge on this field through various activities such as workshops, training courses, programming competitions (hackathon), idea creation competitions (ideathon), and the 2024 university tour program (Unitour 2024).

Dao Trung Thanh, ABAII deputy director, shared that the Unitour has been held at five universities in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang city over the past two months, bringing useful knowledge on the applications of blockchain and AI according to the needs and desires of each university with topics of interest such as digital economy and finance, banking data analysis, and career opportunities.

On this occasion, the academy also gave five universities with 50 scholarships each to promote the universalization of Blockchain and AI among the Vietnamese technology students.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnam Academy of Blockchain and AI Innovation the 2024 university tour program ABAII

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn