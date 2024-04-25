Vietnam Academy of Blockchain, AI Innovation debuts

The Vietnam Academy of Blockchain and AI Innovation (ABAII) made its debut on April 24 at the annual forum on Blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI).

Vietnam Academy of Blockchain and AI Innovation (ABAII) makes its debut (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The ABAII aims to train and universalize Blockchain technology and AI for 1 million people.

In particular, about 100,000 students at 30 universities across the country will be equipped with the latest knowledge on this field through various activities such as workshops, training courses, programming competitions (hackathon), idea creation competitions (ideathon), and the 2024 university tour program (Unitour 2024).

Dao Trung Thanh, ABAII deputy director, shared that the Unitour has been held at five universities in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang city over the past two months, bringing useful knowledge on the applications of blockchain and AI according to the needs and desires of each university with topics of interest such as digital economy and finance, banking data analysis, and career opportunities.

On this occasion, the academy also gave five universities with 50 scholarships each to promote the universalization of Blockchain and AI among the Vietnamese technology students.

Vietnamplus