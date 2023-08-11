Vietfood & Beverage – ProPack 2023 attracts over 700 businesses

More than 700 domestic and foreign businesses from 20 countries and territories take part in the 2023 Vietfood, Beverage, and Professional Packing Machines International Exhibition (Vietfood & Beverage – ProPack 2023).

Speaking at the opening ceremony held on August 10, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said that Vietnam in general, and HCMC in particular, is considered one of the potential markets for the food and beverage processing industry. Enterprises have constantly improved the efficiency of innovation activities, and application of technology transfer to provide healthier food products to meet consumer demand.

The city is currently supporting businesses in the food industry to center on refining, and applying new and advanced technologies to create high-quality and great added-value products

The food processing industry is one of the four key industries of the city's economy, accounting for 13.78 percent of the entire industry's production value, contributing 13.69 percent of the gross value added in the area. The industrial production index of this industry grew an average of 7.04 percent per year.

The expo organized by the Food and Foodstuff Association of HCMC will run until August 12.