Vietcombank sells SJC gold bullion online from June 12

Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) announced that the bank only sells SJC-branded gold bullion to customers via online registration, starting from June 12.

Vietcombank starts SJC gold bullion online trading on June 12.

The selling price of the gold bullion has been kept unchanged recently but people have been queuing in long lines from early mornings at the bank to buy gold. This has caused crowded and jostling scenes, many people have to wait for several days to buy the precious metal. Hence, Vietcombank has just announced that the bank has implemented SJC-branded gold bullion online trading service on its website, starting from June 12 to solve the situation.

Accordingly, customers can register to purchase SJC gold bullion at their desired location and then receive an appointment with information about the location and time for payment and receipt of SJC gold bars, without coming to the bank to wait for their turns and take a transaction number as recently.

Vietcombank informed that customers can use their electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets or personal computers to register to purchase SJC gold bars without having to spend time queuing as before. All customer information will be completely confidential.

The registration time for purchasing gold is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and the schedule for payment and receipt of gold at the SJC-branded gold bullion selling points is from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The gold price is the listed price at the time of payment and receipt at the bank.

Related News SBV keeps gold bullion price unchanged for three consecutive days

By Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong