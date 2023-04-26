Venezuelan FM appreciates comprehensive partnership with Vietnam

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My on April 25 (local time) presented a copy of President Vo Van Thuong’s credentials to Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto.

Mr. My affirmed that he will do his utmost to contribute to strengthening and enhancing the fine traditional friendship between Vietnam and Venezuela for the benefits of the two countries' people.

He also proposed measures to promote the bilateral cooperation, especially in politics, economy and trade, in the context that the two nations are preparing to celebrate the 35th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year.

Pinto spoke highly of the Venezuela-Vietnam comprehensive partnership, as well as the Southeast Asian country’s socio-economic achievements in recent years.

He suggested the two sides continue to coordinate and agree on specific measures to step up the bilateral cooperation in all fields, particularly economy, trade and investment, to be commensurate with their traditional friendship, for the mutual benefits of the two nations.

The minister affirmed to create the best conditions for the ambassador to fulfil his tasks to contribute to deepening the bilateral comprehensive partnership.