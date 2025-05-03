Various Buddhist cultural activities held ahead of UN Day of Vesak 2025

Events included the ceremonial opening of a relic viewing of the Buddha’s sarira, an exhibition of Buddhist fine arts, and a culinary festival.

Delegates at the press centre of the UN of Vesek celebration in Vietnam 2025 (Photo: VNA)

In the lead-up to the 20th United Nations Day of Vesak, a range of Buddhist cultural activities were held on May 3 around the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Binh Chanh district, Ho Chi Minh City.

Events included the ceremonial opening of a relic viewing of the Buddha’s sarira, an exhibition of Buddhist fine arts, and a culinary festival.

These activities formed part of the broader Vesak program, hosted by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha. Meanwhile, the planned enshrinement and public viewing of the Sacred Heart Relic of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in District 10 was postponed, according to a prior announcement by the Sangha.

The updated schedule will be announced in due course.

The relic viewing ceremony, showcasing a national treasure from India, commenced at 6:00 am at Thanh Tam Pagoda, situated within the academy's campus.

Later that morning, the Buddhist fine arts exhibition opened, featuring national Buddhist artifacts. A culinary festival also took place at Lang Le Cultural Park in Binh Chanh.

On the same day, an artistic program depicting the life of the Buddha through cai luong (a traditional southern opera) was held at the same venue.

In addition to the main Vesak agenda, a series of related activities began on May 3. These include a memorial ceremony honoring heroic martyrs on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of national reunification, an international lantern night for peace and national well-being, international Buddhist art performances, traditional Buddha bathing ceremonies, and the hoisting of the Buddhist flag.

The 20th United Nations Day of Vesak, hosted by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, will take place from May 6 to 8 in Ho Chi Minh City. It is expected to be a significant international cultural and religious event for both the Sangha and the country in 2025.

Vietnamplus